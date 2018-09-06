Few would claim to have predicted where Vox Lux was heading. It begins in grimly arresting fashion in a New York music school, where a class attended by teenager Celeste is invaded by a gothically made-up school shooter, sparking panic, trauma and — inadvertently — Celeste’s pop career when she performs a song at the memorial ceremony. Raffey Cassidy is quietly mesmerising as the young lead and Jude Law is nicely restrained as her no-nonsense manager.

Then, after an amusingly cursory montage skipping through 20 or so years, we are reintroduced to Celeste. Now a global pop goddess and mother-of-one played by Natalie Portman, she refuses to let a car crash, charges of racism or even Isis-like terrorist attacks derail her homecoming tour. Portman is initially hard to swallow as this Madonna-ish ego on strutting, skinny-jeaned legs but grows into the role to gradually overpower the screen with her sheer magnetism.

American actor turned director Brady Corbet showed a taste for the sombre with his widely acclaimed debut The Childhood of a Leader and does so again with this discomfiting meditation on fame and infamy. Is it a celebration of Teflon stars’ unswerving drive to succeed or a scorching satire? In 2018, such distinctions can feel quaint — and that may be the film’s very point.

★★★★☆