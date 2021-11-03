To keep calling China the world’s largest carbon emitter lacks context and nuance, and is grossly misleading (“Consumer boycott would bring big emitters to heel”, Letters, November 1).

There are three dimensions to the climate change problem. First, historical emissions since the industrial revolution (1760-1840) versus current emissions. Accumulated historical emissions are a far bigger piece than the current level of emissions. By this metric, the UK, Europe and the US are far bigger emitters than developing countries like China and India. This is the real bone of contention.

Second, current emissions per country versus per capita. The top three countries, as frequently reported, are: China, the US and India. However, on a per capita basis, which is hardly ever brought to public attention, US emissions are around 15.5 tonnes, China 7.4 and India 1.9 with the world average at 4.8 tonnes. So, in addition to high historical emissions, many developed nations continue to have high current emissions as well.

Third, emissions of the rich countries are mostly for current consumption. By contrast, emissions of the developing countries include infrastructure and developmental projects in addition to current needs, so they deserve a break.

While allocating responsibility to the parties, a composite of the three gives a fuller picture. Thus Greta Thunberg’s labelling the UK as the “climate villain” may be a bit sensational but not entirely inaccurate, given its historical role. This is the elephant in the room.

Ram Mukhija

Branchburg, NJ, US