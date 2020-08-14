An abandoned home
Did you purchase a timeshare only to find out that the contract contained hidden charges or unexpected upgrade costs? © National Geographic Image Collection/Alamy  

George Hammond

Print this page

FT Money would like to hear from readers who are having problems with timeshare properties

We are keen to hear from people who have purchased timeshares only to find out that the contract contained hidden charges or unexpected upgrade costs.

Did you buy a timeshare at an open day, only to find the terms were not what you expected? Perhaps you inherited such an arrangement from your parents, and are having issues trying to sell?

Your responses will help us with an upcoming feature looking at whether timeshares have been mis-sold on a large scale, and what issues these arrangements pose for those who have bought them. 

Please email your experiences to money@ft.com or comment below this story online (we will not use readers’ full names to preserve anonymity).

Get alerts on Property when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Follow the topics in this article