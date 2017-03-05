Opel town strives to avoid becoming Germany’s Detroit

Rüsselsheim has been Opel’s headquarters since 1862. A 3m bronze statue of Adam Opel, the carmaker’s founder, stands outside the railway station. The way to the town hall leads towards Adamplatz and the Opel Forum, and past Adam’s Bistro — with a large photograph of the four sons who transformed a maker of sewing machines into what was, by the 1930s, Germany’s largest carmaker.

This is the epitome of a company town — and now the company is about to change hands. General Motors’ deal to sell Opel to PSA, the French carmaker, could be officially announced as early as Monday, creating the second-largest car group in Europe after Volkswagen.

In a town of 63,000, Opel employs 15,000 people and is its economic and emotional heart. The uncertainty sparked by a big corporate takeover — and the prospect that new owners may not be as wedded to 150 years of history — casts a big shadow. “We don’t want to imagine Rüsselsheim without Opel, because it’s something we cannot imagine,” says Patrick Burghardt, the town’s mayor. “Opel was always Rüsselsheim and Rüsselsheim was always Opel.”

Many Opel workers are naturally fearful for their livelihood and others worry about the impact on the wider economy. “The future [of the city] depends on Opel,” said Nisret Veseli, a construction worker from a neighbouring town who often has work here.

Some people fear Rüsselsheim could become Germany’s Detroit. Mr Burghardt is sanguine, in part because the town has already endured bigger challenges. As Germany has evolved into the undisputed economic powerhouse of Europe, this town just 27km from Frankfurt is already becoming less reliant on blue-collar jobs with a trend towards research and development. “We are still dependent on Opel, but not as dependent as we were 40 years ago,” Mr Burghardt says.

Opel employs 15,000 of Rüsselsheim's 64,000 residents © Reuters

Opel’s heyday was in the 1970s, when it employed up to 43,000 people in Rüsselsheim. Today, only 2,500 Opel workers live in the town. “More people are working at the airport at the moment than with Opel,” he said, referring to Frankfurt airport, just a 10-minute drive away.

Mr Burghardt boasts that a quarter of all employees in the city already work in jobs oriented to R&D — a higher percentage than in any other German city.

As a result few company towns anywhere might be as well prepared for a corporate takeover. Foreign investors are clustered all around. Hyundai, South Korea’s largest carmaker, established its technical hub for Europe here in 2003 and employs 300 people. Japan’s Mitsubishi has a presence, too, and nearly 4,000 engineering students study at the RhineMain University of Applied Sciences.

“We have the old tradition that we are very proud of,” Mr Burghardt said. But when he thinks about the future he looks far beyond cars. “The positive thing for Rüsselsheim is that we are in the centre of Europe. We are close to the airport. We have fiber-optics everywhere for internet.”

The Opel dynasty thrived in Rüsselsheim: with four of Adam Opel's sons here - Karl, Wilhelm, Heinrich and Fritz - among others

Velodyne, a Californian maker of sensors for use in self-driving cars, including those tested by Google, opened its first site on the continent here last year to be close to customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“They are really investing in the city and in the future,” said Erich Smidt, managing director at Velodyne Europe. “The reason we are there is the centralisation, and they are willing to support new companies coming in.”

Bodo Keim, a retired bus driver, said he has lived in the city since 1948. Mr Keim, a grandfather, said he had seen Opel’s best days, in the 1970s, and was here in 2008 when GM declared bankruptcy and nearly brought Opel to collapse. He says 120 nationalities are represented in this small town — a sign of its attraction.

The hope in Rüsselsheim is that PSA will bring out new opportunities for high-tech jobs and invest further in Opel’s electric car technology, which already has a leading edge over the group’s big three German rivals. The Ampera-e, with a range of 500km on a single charge, is already on sale in Norway and could be “a game-changer for Opel,” the company said.

PSA could even prove to be a better parent. “General Motors has never been the best mom,” Mr Burghardt said. “All the things I hear is that PSA wants to bring more cars to Rüsselsheim to be manufactured.”

Mr Burghardt acknowledges one thing that remains tough: Rüsselsheim’s budget. Corporate taxes paid to German cities depend on profits, and Opel last turned one in 1999. The town is €350m in debt and overspends by €10m a year.

The financial situation is “totally difficult”, the young mayor acknowledges. But he believes that Rüsselsheim, like GM and much of German industry, is starting to learn to live with a new set of circumstances.