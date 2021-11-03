This article is an on-site version of our Moral Money newsletter and is usually available only with a Premium subscription. Are you currently a Standard subscriber? Click here to switch your subscription to Premium. Not yet a subscriber? You can take out a Premium subscription here. Visit our Moral Money hub for all the latest ESG news, opinion and analysis from around the FT

Greetings from Glasgow where I arrived yesterday — and was delighted to see the sun low on the horizon, defying all the weather forecasts (and Glasgow’s reputation for gloomy rain). It almost made me overlook the nightmarish bureaucracy involved in getting into the venue, with a negative Covid test in hand.

Fingers crossed this is a good omen for the negotiations as COP26 moves into today’s so-called “Business and Finance” day — which many participants think could be one of the most pivotal of the summit. On day one and two of the event, the level of government (in)action was disappointing.

But Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England and now the UN special climate envoy, has been hyperactive in rounding up big banks, insurance companies, asset managers and others to produce a mountain of private sector financial pledges to back climate action. The commitments total an eye-popping $130tn, according to a triumphant press release.

Is this money enough? Is it real? Or just greenwashing? Today I am moderating the plenary debate between finance ministers, the heads of multilateral development banks and corporate leaders to discuss this and other financial issues. But read on for what we know so far. — Gillian Tett

Day 3 in brief

More than 100 countries signed up to a global initiative to tackle methane emissions — but others including China, Russia and India steered clear.

As analysts and activists digested yesterday’s high-level commitment to halt deforestation, there were concerns about the lack of detail and “teeth” — see the FT analysis here.

Western nations promised $8.5bn to help South Africa accelerate its shift away from coal-fired power plants.

For the rest of today’s news see our COP26 live blog.

Talking point

What can you do with $130tn? If Mark Carney is correct, it can help save the world — and the reputation of the Glasgow summit to boot (or so the British government fervently hopes).

On Tuesday, the initiative that carries the ugly acronym of Gfanz — Glasgow Financial Alliance for New Zero — announced it had persuaded 450 companies in 45 countries, with $130tn of assets, to commit to use these for “transitioning the economy to net zero”.

The idea — or dream — is that this private sector money will fund investments in green energy and other sustainable business activities, in both the emerging and developed world, and shift away from brown ventures, as a complement to anything that the public sector is tossing around.

There are lots of reasons why some green activists might sneer at this. The coalition of finance groups is so broad, and the rhetoric about that $130tn so vague, that it remains unclear precisely what will happen next. And while there is heavy representation from Europe, there are some notable gaps in the coalition too: US insurance groups, Chinese entities, as well as Brazilian and Indian banks, to name a few.

There are also three encouraging points about this initiative, however. The first is the sheer speed at which the Gfanz has rallied that $130tn worth of support. Back in April 2021, when it was first created, there was only $5tn of committed capital. If nothing else, this shows how the zeitgeist is shifting — putting companies and financiers under pressure to display their green credentials.

Second, this $130tn pile represents more than a third of investible private sector assets — a startling figure. Third, Gfanz leaders now think that private, not public finance will cover more than two-thirds of the cost of the green transition — which was not how the challenge used to be presented by the UN (nor how it tends to be perceived by the public today).

And to give the pledge some teeth, the COP26 leaders will unveil an additional range of measures today: the launch of a so-called International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) to consolidate the different initiatives that are trying to develop green reporting standards; plans to create green “Kitemarks” for projects or platforms to organise investment; measures to improve the carbon offsets market and so on.

Will it work? In all honesty, it remains unclear. But here is one point to consider that is already evident: as an increasing number of companies and governments — including the UK — introduce mandatory reporting, the pressure on auditors is about to rocket. Indeed, it already has: as my colleague Michael O’Dwyer reports, 24 institutional investors managing about $4.5tn have warned the UK’s Big Four audit firms that they will vote against their reappointment as company auditors if they do not ensure that companies make credible climate pledges. Gulp. That could give new teeth to the $130tn pledge — and make auditors pay more attention — almost irrespective of all the rhetorical posturing in Glasgow. (Gillian Tett)

Quote of the day

In Glasgow yesterday, EU president Ursula von der Leyen underscored the bloc’s commitment to a carbon border levy — one of the most controversial ways Europe plans to attack global warming. Proposed earlier this year, the “carbon border adjustment” would tax fossil-fuel imports such as steel, aluminium, fertiliser and cement.

“We will . . . now introduce, slowly but surely, a carbon border adjustment mechanism that says: ‘If you come with a dirty product to our market, you have to pay a price as if you were in the emissions trading system in the European Union. But we prefer that you keep the money in your economy by putting a price on carbon in your economy,” von der Leyen said.

Her comments supporting the levy come despite opposition from Europe’s biggest trading partners. Russia has opposed it. US climate envoy John Kerry has thrown cold water on Europe’s carbon border adjustment, saying it should only be advanced as “a last resort”.

Beyond Glasgow: the world view

Fumio Kishida has pledged that Japan would lead the way for decarbonisation in Asia © REUTERS

During his COP26 speech, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged that Japan would lead the way for decarbonisation in Asia. But its plan to reduce emissions by pushing the use of ammonia and hydrogen fuel has already drawn criticism at home and abroad.

Japan is planning to invest $100m to transform coal-fired plants into ones that burn ammonia and hydrogen — not only in Japan, but also elsewhere in Asia through a framework called Asia Energy Transition Initiative, Kishida said.

While ammonia and hydrogen might emit less CO2 than coal when burnt, they are not guilt-free either — at least yet.

“Hydrogen and ammonia are not a solution for climate change,” environment group Friends of the Earth Japan (FoE Japan) said in a statement.

Ammonia and hydrogen are largely produced by fossil fuels in resource-rich countries such as Australia. They are then delivered to Japan or other user countries, which produces extra greenhouse gas by shipping. There are efforts under way to make the production and delivery of ammonia and hydrogen as green as possible, but the development of these technologies and systems takes time.

“It’s an effort to extend the life of thermal coal powers [rather] than phasing them out,” FoE Japan said.

International investors have also voiced concerns about Japan’s direction.

“Kishida just positioned the country to take a leap backward by signalling that thermal power plants can keep running based on new technologies that do not exist,” said Kiran Aziz, head of responsible investments at Norway’s largest pension fund KLP. She also acknowledged that Japan failed to announce a phase-out of coal.

It remains to be seen if Japan’s gambit on unestablished technologies will pay off. But the stakes are high as there is not much time left to keep the 1.5C target alive. (Tamami Shimizuishi)