Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed86,623,208
Deaths1,867,428
Texas reports record daily increase in Covid deaths
Peter Wells in New York
Texas on Thursday reported the biggest one-day increase in its coronavirus death toll since the start of the pandemic as hospitalisations remain at a record high.
The state's health department attributed a further 393 fatalities to coronavirus. Factoring out a one-time upward revision to the death toll by authorities in late July, the latest figure ranks as the state's biggest single-day increase on record, according to a Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project.
Texas's death toll now stands at 28,293, second only to New York's tally of 31,164.
The number of people currently hospitalised in Texas hospitals rose to a record of 13,784, up from 13,628 on Wednesday.
A further 19,598 new infections were also reported over the past day, about on par with Wednesday's increase. An additional 507 historical cases stemming from older tests were also added to the statewide total, which now sits at more than 1.66m.
Texas and Connecticut confirm first cases of UK Covid strain
Peter Wells in New York
Texas and Connecticut have become the latest US states to confirm at least one case of the UK variant of coronavirus.
The first known Texas case of the variant is an adult male in Harris county — the area around Houston — the health department said in a message on Twitter this afternoon.
"The fact that this person had no travel history suggests this variant is already circulating in Texas," John Hellerstedt, the state's health services commissioner, said in a statement on Twitter. "This should make us redouble our commitment to the infection prevention practices that we know work," he added.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced two cases in his state pertaining to two individuals between the ages of 15 and 25 who both reside in New Haven County.
In a series of messages on Twitter, Mr Lamont said that "Both individuals traveled outside Connecticut — one to Ireland and the other to New York State — and developed symptoms within 3-4 days of their return."
Mr Lamont added that the two cases were not related and urged residents to continue taking precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The states became the third today to confirm their first case of the UK variant after Pennsylvania revealed its first case earlier on Thursday.
The B.1.1.7 strain has been confirmed in California, Florida, New York and Georgia. The first confirmed case on US soil was in Colorado on December 29.
The variant, first identified in the UK late last year, likely spreads more rapidly than the regular coronavirus but is thought to be no more deadly. At least 50 cases of the variant have been confirmed in the US, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Harris county's health department said on Twitter the individual was a male between the ages of 30 and 40 in the southwest of the county. The Houston Health Department tweeted there were "currently no confirmed cases of the UK variant in the city of Houston", which is one of the biggest in the US by population.
Harris county has confirmed about 251,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the public health department said today in its statement. That is the fifth-highest number of cases for any county in the US, behind Los Angeles, Cook county surrounding Chicago, Maricopa county surrounding Phoenix, and Miami-Dade county in Florida, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
News you might have missed …
Illinois on Thursday became the fifth US state to confirm 1m coronavirus cases. A further 8,757 new infections were reported over 24 hours, which was the biggest one-day increase since December 17, according to health department data.
Excess mortality in Mexico City as a result of Covid-19 was 166 per cent higher than expected by late December and is accelerating, according to a new study that found the capital had the highest per capita excess mortality of any city in the world.
California tallied more than 500 deaths from Covid-19 for the second day since the pandemic began, as the number of available intensive-care beds reached a new low. The state’s health department said a further 583 fatalities attributed to coronavirus were reported in the past day, just below of a one-day record of 585 on January 1.
Israel has secured enough of a two-shot BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to inoculate every citizen over 16 against the coronavirus by the end of March. “The first plane will come on Sunday and there will be more, consecutively,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Nearly 1.3m people in England have now been vaccinated, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday. In a televised press briefing, Mr Johnson said that as of January 6, 1.26m people in England had received first doses of the vaccine and would in the coming two to three weeks have a “considerable degree of immunity”.
Pennsylvania on Thursday joined a growing list of US states to have confirmed its first case of the UK variant of coronavirus. The case of the B.1.1.7 variant was confirmed in Dauphin county, which surrounds the capital, Harrisburg.
Scientists have found that drugs used to fight rheumatoid arthritis cut the risk of death from Covid-19 by a quarter. Two immunosuppressant drugs, tocilizumab and sarilumab, were found to reduce stays in intensive care units by up to 10 days, in data released by the UK government-backed Remap-cap study.
The Brazilian institute testing a Chinese coronavirus vaccine said the jab had 78 per cent efficacy following late-stage trials. The results pave the way for the rollout of the vaccine from Beijing-based group Sinovac.
Arsenal, one of the top football clubs in the English Premier League, has borrowed £120m under the Bank of England's coronavirus pandemic loan scheme, underlining the financial pain being felt even in elite sport.
Almost 95 per cent of people in the Spanish region of Catalonia who were offered the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have accepted dose. Catalonia has inoculated 25,000 people against Covid-19, 55 per cent of them care home residents with the remainder being healthcare workers.
London hospitals will be overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients in two weeks unless the current rate of admissions drops significantly, according Vin Diwakar, medical director of NHS London, who said that even in the “best-case scenario”, hospitals in London would be short of close to 2,000 beds by January 19.
Get alerts on Coronavirus pandemic when a new story is published