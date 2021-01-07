Peter Wells in New York

Texas and Connecticut have become the latest US states to confirm at least one case of the UK variant of coronavirus.

The first known Texas case of the variant is an adult male in Harris county — the area around Houston — the health department said in a message on Twitter this afternoon.

"The fact that this person had no travel history suggests this variant is already circulating in Texas," John Hellerstedt, the state's health services commissioner, said in a statement on Twitter. "This should make us redouble our commitment to the infection prevention practices that we know work," he added.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced two cases in his state pertaining to two individuals between the ages of 15 and 25 who both reside in New Haven County.

In a series of messages on Twitter, Mr Lamont said that "Both individuals traveled outside Connecticut — one to Ireland and the other to New York State — and developed symptoms within 3-4 days of their return."

Mr Lamont added that the two cases were not related and urged residents to continue taking precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The states became the third today to confirm their first case of the UK variant after Pennsylvania revealed its first case earlier on Thursday.

The B.1.1.7 strain has been confirmed in California, Florida, New York and Georgia. The first confirmed case on US soil was in Colorado on December 29.

The variant, first identified in the UK late last year, likely spreads more rapidly than the regular coronavirus but is thought to be no more deadly. At least 50 cases of the variant have been confirmed in the US, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Harris county's health department said on Twitter the individual was a male between the ages of 30 and 40 in the southwest of the county. The Houston Health Department tweeted there were "currently no confirmed cases of the UK variant in the city of Houston", which is one of the biggest in the US by population.

Harris county has confirmed about 251,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the public health department said today in its statement. That is the fifth-highest number of cases for any county in the US, behind Los Angeles, Cook county surrounding Chicago, Maricopa county surrounding Phoenix, and Miami-Dade county in Florida, according to Johns Hopkins University data.