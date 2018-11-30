Manolete Partners, a UK-based supplier of funding for lawsuits, takes its name from a famed Spanish bullfighter. Boss Steven Cooklin sees the company, which funds claims against former directors and debtors of bust companies, as battling predatory capitalism. Manolete is about to float its shares on London’s junior stock market. If it is to avoid the wounds suffered by rivals, it must stay quick on its feet.

Litigation funding is growing fast, but Manolete’s UK insolvency niche has room to grow. The company was founded in 2009, the same year as Burford Capital, which has a £3.3bn market capitalisation. Burford fights for big corporates. In March, it sold its interest in an arbitration between Spanish aviation company Teinver and the government of Argentina, which had expropriated two airlines. The $107m proceeds were eight times Burford’s investment. Big wins make up for losses and the longer-running nature of major litigation.

Manolete is smaller and simpler. Unlike other funders, it effectively becomes the claimant, instructing lawyers and taking back costs and a share of the recovered funds. Insolvency cases are normally quicker than major corporate litigation, lasting about a year. This adds more certainty to Manolete’s top line. Unrealised revenues, such as expected proceeds from trials, made up 37 per cent of revenues last year. For Burford, that share is about half.

Peers of a similar size to Manolete have struggled. Vannin Capital pulled its IPO last month, blaming choppy markets. Unrealised gains made up the vast majority of its income. London-listed Juridica is being wound up, after defeats in US litigation a few years ago.

Manolete wants to raise capital to take on larger investments as well as longer cases. Mr Cooklin should be careful not to allow too much lumpiness in the company’s revenues. It does not provide reassurance that the real-life Manolete was fatally gored in his final fight.