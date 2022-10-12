An electric truck start-up founder goes to trial
Trevor Milton and his electric vehicle start-up Nikola became Spac darlings in 2020 with his plan to transform the trucking industry. Then it all came crashing down. The FT’s Claire Bushey explains the boom and bust of entrepreneur Trevor Milton’s career and what we can learn from his story.
Clips from Nikola
For further reading:
Nikola founder Trevor Milton accused of misleading investors at fraud trial
Nikola: the clues in Trevor Milton’s past that investors missed or ignored
US justice department inquires into Nikola fraud claims
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
