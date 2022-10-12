Trevor Milton and his electric vehicle start-up Nikola became Spac darlings in 2020 with his plan to transform the trucking industry. Then it all came crashing down. The FT’s Claire Bushey explains the boom and bust of entrepreneur Trevor Milton’s career and what we can learn from his story.

Clips from Nikola

For further reading:

Nikola founder Trevor Milton accused of misleading investors at fraud trial

Nikola: the clues in Trevor Milton’s past that investors missed or ignored

US justice department inquires into Nikola fraud claims

On Twitter, follow Claire Bushey (@Claire_Bushey) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.