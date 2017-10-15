Britain’s financial guard dog faces a hard choice

Saudi Aramco is having second thoughts about an overseas public offering. The reason is a matter of speculation. Perhaps the stated goal of a $2tn valuation has proved overambitious. Saudi Aramco’s owners, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, may think it can do better in a private offering alongside a domestic listing. Alternatively, the transparency requirements of a public listing may have proved a political impossibility.

It seems unlikely, in any case, that the reason was a lack of accommodation from the City of London or its regulators. On Friday, the same day that the Saudi’s hesitation became public, it emerged that this year, officials from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority had met Saudi officials. This was months before the FCA announced it was considering watering down — “reforming,” if you prefer — London’s listing rules.

The meetings are eyebrow-raising. If London were to be chosen as the venue for the offering, fee revenue would follow, as well as a strong Britain-is-open-for-business-despite-Brexit message. That the FCA met with a potential City of London customer — and “emphasised . . . that [it was] reviewing the listing regime” — makes it look less like a watchdog than a welcoming committee. This is not surprising, alas. In March the Treasury told the FCA that, in the context of Brexit, it should make the competitiveness of the UK financial markets a priority.

The FCA’s mandate is protecting consumers and the integrity of markets while promoting competition (“competition” and “competitiveness” mean different things, of course). At issue in a listed Saudi Aramco is that outside investors would have no say in the strategy of the majority shareholder on production levels, management of reserves and Opec policy.

Investors should have the option of putting their money at the mercy of a financial (and in this case political) autocracy. There is a risk the majority holder will behave in a way that hurts the minorities. But if the minorities are aware of this risk, and conclude that the price of the shares captures it, all is as it should be.

To make sure that investors are aware of this distinction, the London Stock Exchange, wisely, has two kinds of listing: premium and standard. The former denotes the company meets the “UK’s highest standards of regulation and corporate governance”. This would rule out Saudi Aramco’s unequal structure. But rather than forcing the Kingdom to stoop to something called “standard”, the FCA has proposed creating a new class of premium listing to accommodate sovereign owners.

This is just marketing. That does not make it harmless. The multiplication of categories diminishes transparency. Clear distinctions are particularly important when index-linked funds are the primary instrument for so many investors. That Saudi Aramco may not aim for index inclusion is beside the point. The indexing movement has turned clear labelling of listings into a crucial investor protection.

If Saudi Aramco does list, its shares deserve a significant discount to privately owned oil companies. Fiddling around with listing types is unlikely to prevent such a discount from taking hold. The whole affair has, however, highlighted an identity crisis within the FCA. Does it exist to uphold standards, or to attract business to the UK?

A market regulator that makes transparent and fair rules, respecting both property rights and investor choice, will attract business in the long run. If, on the other hand, attracting business becomes a short-term goal, and rules are tailored to land big deals, regulation becomes marketing, and the long-term outlook becomes much less attractive.