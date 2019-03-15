This week’s edition of the FT Money Show includes tips on how to invest for retirement and a debate over whether the government should consider tax breaks for people who want to downsize.

Jason Butler, FT Money columnist, explains how we can improve our personal relationship with money. “Getting to be a soulmate with money is really about being honest with yourself about the role of money in your life and working out how much is enough,” he says.

Next up, Lindsay Cook, FT Money Mentor, describes why the government should consider introducing a tax break for “last-time buyers” to help more of them downsize. “There are not enough homes available that are big enough so that people can live in them without going stir crazy and can occasionally have their family to visit,” she says.

Finally, Jane Owen talks about her debut Old Money column for FT Money, which focuses on ageism. She says: “Men have been in the position of power, ie money, far longer than women, and that has become a great attractor. It’s interesting watching how subtly these prejudices appear. That’s why I’m asking readers to tell me their experiences of ageism.”

