The US Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins today. Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell proposed rules on Monday evening that outraged Democrats.





Plus, lawyers for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian courtroom that the US extradition case against the executive amounted to “fiction”, France signals a breakthrough in talks to resolve a spat over digital taxes with the US, and the UK could be fined or lose preferential access to the European market if it violates the terms of a future relationship deal with the EU.

