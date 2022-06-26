This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Moral philosophy: normative theories, applied ethics

Crucial passages from the US Supreme Court on abortion rights

Consider the judgments given by justices. How do you think different philosophers would view them?

Bentham and Mill wrote specifically in favour of securing more rights for women. How could variations of utilitarianism apply to the right to abortion?

The Trolley Problem was created by Philippa Foot in a 1967 paper on the right to abortion. What point was she making?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet