Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Moral philosophy: normative theories, applied ethics

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Crucial passages from the US Supreme Court on abortion rights

  • Consider the judgments given by justices. How do you think different philosophers would view them?

  • Bentham and Mill wrote specifically in favour of securing more rights for women. How could variations of utilitarianism apply to the right to abortion?

  • The Trolley Problem was created by Philippa Foot in a 1967 paper on the right to abortion. What point was she making?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

Get alerts on Supreme Court US when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article