How Russia’s Ukraine threat galvanised western alliances
Diplomatic push fails to resolve the crisis but cements US and Europe ties
After a week of frenetic diplomacy, the Ukraine crisis has yet to be resolved. But it has had a significant impact on reshaping western alliances. Gideon talks to Charles Grant, head of the Centre for European Reform, a London-based think-tank, about the impact of the Russian threat on US ties with Europe, and on Nato and the EU.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner.
