After a week of frenetic diplomacy, the Ukraine crisis has yet to be resolved. But it has had a significant impact on reshaping western alliances. Gideon talks to Charles Grant, head of the Centre for European Reform, a London-based think-tank, about the impact of the Russian threat on US ties with Europe, and on Nato and the EU.

Clips: The White House, Sky News

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

