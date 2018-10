Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Theresa May did not achieve a breakthrough in this week’s Brussels summit of EU leaders. So where do the Brexit talks now stand? Plus a new report has unveiled the extent of bullying and sexual harassment in Parliament. Does John Bercow need to resign? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Alex Barker, Robert Shrimsley, Laura Hughes and Jim Pickard. Produced by Harry Robertson.