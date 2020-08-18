The plunge in oil prices at the start of the year almost wiped out first-half profits at Wood, the UK services group, as its US shale clients stopped pumping and energy projects in the Middle East were delayed or cancelled.

Wood only just eked out a pre-tax profit of $900,000 for the six months to June 30, a sharp fall from $62.2m a year earlier, as revenues dropped nearly 15 per cent to $4.1bn, which the group blamed predominantly on a steep drop in activity as its oil and gas clients cut back on spending.

Brent crude fell from nearly $70 a barrel in early January to less than $20 in April as coronavirus lockdowns triggered a slump in global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, turned negative for the first time in history in April.

But shares in the Aberdeen-based company were up nearly 8 per cent by lunchtime in London on Tuesday as its adjusted earnings — which strip out a number of factors including restructuring costs — came in at the top of the company’s previously guided range.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, although down a fifth compared with the same period a year ago, were $305m for the half year.

Shareholders were optimistic as Wood also highlighted that it had pushed through measures to cut more than $200m of costs this year, including reducing its workforce by 7,000 or 15 per cent of total employees, and stressed its other markets had remained resilient.

Wood has been diversifying away from its North Sea oil and gas roots in recent years, a strategy that was accelerated by its £2.2bn takeover of rival engineering group Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017.

Upstream oil and gas now only counts for 35 per cent of its revenues versus about 90 per cent five years ago, with the remainder coming from its chemicals, renewable energy and “built environment” businesses.

Despite the difficulties in the first half, Wood succeeded in reducing its net debt, which rose significantly after the AMFW deal, to $1.22bn at the end of June from $1.42bn at close of 2019.

Robin Watson, Wood’s chief executive, said the company’s diversification strategy was “delivering real value” but cautioned there remained a risk of projects being deferred or cancelled in the second half of the year.

Analysts at Jefferies said that despite the recent conditions, Wood’s first-half results “ironically appear the most stable we have seen since [the] AMFW merger”.



