The jumble-sale Spinoza went the way of all polymath blogger bros, which is to say he spent several months refusing to admit a mistake and ended up banned for negging the mod’s girlfriend.

[The Nostradamus of north London - FT]

Legal considerations kept the global payment industry’s self-styled Colonel Kurtz off previous lists. Should he wish to contest inclusion this year, the phony fugitive fantasist is invited to get in touch and we’ll be in contact by return address.

[Wirecard and Me - FT]

Lord of the dings.

[Is Qanon a game gone wrong? - FT]

Say hello and probably goodbye to the CEO of Ripple, a proprietorial open-source protocol for rectilinear token exchange that utilises hermetic multimodal certification to mine an indeterminately centralised yet semidetached cryptocoin whose potential breach of securities law appears to be a feature rather than a bug.

[Ripple: Davos Man no longer - FT]

Britain’s mutant strain was first identified in 2010 when he became MP for West Suffolk.

[Kayfabe king of Britain - FT]

In his 15 years as FT editor Mr Barber worked tirelessly to improve the journalists’ average wage, as measured by mean rather than median.

[The Powerful and the Damned - FT]

A 2014 TED Talk on ocean conservation is possibly the most disturbing video from Ms Maxwell’s collection that is not currently in the possession of the FBI.

[Epstein scandal’s pressing issue - FT]

The grand wizard of Linkedin Comic-Con has found the perfect audience for his brand of lofty hokum: conspiracy theorists. They alone are credulous enough to read his The Great Reset as a post-Covid globalist blueprint rather than a compendium of shibboleths for global elite cosplay.

[Davos aims to coax elite out of isolation - FT]

Further reading: FTAV PoI 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014