Asian equities rally as yen weakens against dollar

Friday 01.50 GMT

Overview

Stock markets across Asia were on the upswing and bonds were in retreat on Friday morning in the face of a stronger dollar, continuing the momentum from a banner day on Wall Street.

Hot topic

Stocks across Asia took their cues from the US, where the S&P 500 index closed 0.6 per cent higher after hitting an all-time intraday high as sentiment improved on the promise from US President Donald Trump of a “phenomenal” corporate tax announcement in the next two to three weeks.

Tokyo’s broad Topix index was up 2 per cent, as energy stocks rose 3.6 per cent and consumer discretionary stocks jumped 2.5 per cent. Shares in oil and gas company Inpex rose 4.8 per cent ahead of its third-quarter earnings report, which is expected to reflect gains from higher oil prices. The financials, real estate and industrials segments all saw increases of about 2.2 per cent. The Nikkei 225 index was up 2.5 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.7 per cent despite a firmer Australian dollar as information technology stocks climbed 1.7 per cent and energy stocks rose 1.5 per cent. Shares in oil and gas company Santos rose 3.5 per cent after data showed global exports of liquefied natural gas rose from last January to November.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was up 0.7 per cent in morning trade as energy, industrials and consumer discretionary segments jumped 0.6 per cent. In China, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3 per cent while the Shenzhen Composite stayed flat.

Forex

The dollar index tracking the greenback against a basket of peers was up 0.1 per cent at 100.71 in Asia morning trade after rising 0.4 per cent on Thursday, bringing it 0.8 per cent higher overall for the week.

Japan’s yen was 0.4 per cent weaker against the dollar at ¥113.71, its softest level since February 1.

The Australian dollar was flat at $0.7623 following lower than expected home loans data and slightly lower forecasts for long-term economic growth from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Statement on Monetary Policy.

China’s renminbi was 0.1 per cent weaker against the dollar at Rmb6.8734 after the central bank set the currency’s dollar trading band 0.2 per cent weaker on Friday morning.

Fixed income

Sovereign bonds in the region were retreating on Friday in the face of an equities rally. The yield, which moves inversely to price, on 10-year US Treasuries was up 2 basis points at 2.141 per cent.

The yield on 10-year Australian government bonds was up 6bp at 2.699 per cent after the RBA revised down its long-term GDP growth forecasts. Meanwhile, yield on New Zealand’s 10-year sovereign notes rose 4bp to 3.176 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year government bond yields rose briefly before flattening at 0.088 per cent, while those for South Korean 10-year notes rose 1bp to 2.141 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were resting comfortably after climbing further from lows hit earlier in the week. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 0.1 per cent at $55.71 a barrel after gaining 0.9 per cent on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate, the US marker, was up 0.2 per cent at $53.11 a barrel after rising 1.3 per cent the day before.

The stronger dollar, Treasury yields and stock market gains helped push gold lower. The price for an ounce of the yellow metal dropped 0.5 per cent in Asia trading to $1,224.31 per ounce.

