Islamist group seeks to strike moderate tone in first press conference but Afghans fear reprisals

In the Islamist group’s first official press conference since it took Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants would not seek revenge against government officials or the Afghan soldiers it has fought for the past two decades, and WhatsApp has shut down a complaints helpline set up by the Taliban after the messaging app came under pressure to block the group from using its services, and the British the aerospace and defence group, Ultra Electronics, is set to become the latest UK engineering specialist to fall into foreign ownership.





Islamist group urges citizens to return to daily lives even as government workers report harassment - with Stephanie Findlay, South Asia correspondent

WhatsApp shuts down Taliban helpline in Kabul

Cobham agrees to buy rival UK defence group Ultra Electronics for £2.6bn - with Sylvia Pfeifer, industry correspondent

BHP to shift main stock market listing from London to Sydney

