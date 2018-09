Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Purdue Pharma faces more than 1,000 lawsuits claiming it ignited and fuelled the US opioid crisis, reports David Crow. Prosecutors say the company exaggerated the benefits of its painkiller OxyContin, but through their ownership of Rhodes Pharma, Purdue’s owners also have a far bigger market share than was realised.