Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Short-term rental provider reports strong revenue growth, but warns on spread of Covid variants

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/80e6939d-d085-499d-ac9d-3ac6386b69c1


Airbnb reported strong quarterly earnings and said tourists from places with higher vaccination rates were “driving the travel recovery”, and ​​employees are taking sensitive computer code from their companies at three times the rate they were a year ago. Plus, the FT’s Africa editor David Pilling and McKinsey & Company partner Topsy Kola-Oyeneyin discuss the growth of financial technology start-ups in Africa. 


Airbnb benefits from ‘travel recovery’ as bookings and revenue grow

https://www.ft.com/content/fd8f8621-cac4-4bff-a082-9a74d1cbec15


Disney outpaces streaming rivals as it doubles subscribers in a year

https://www.ft.com/content/9b705a6f-35f6-49cf-883b-0581fbf5ab48


Workers increasingly steal company data during ‘turnover tsunami, with San Francisco correspondent Hannah Murphy 

https://www.ft.com/content/a7a2b5c4-1653-4364-84c1-c322c5b56745


African start-ups attract international investors — but need local ones too, with Africa editor David Pilling 

https://www.ft.com/content/566fc2a5-6df4-4145-8157-99d4eb8da4c1


The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. 


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast