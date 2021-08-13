Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
Short-term rental provider reports strong revenue growth, but warns on spread of Covid variants
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/80e6939d-d085-499d-ac9d-3ac6386b69c1
Airbnb reported strong quarterly earnings and said tourists from places with higher vaccination rates were “driving the travel recovery”, and employees are taking sensitive computer code from their companies at three times the rate they were a year ago. Plus, the FT’s Africa editor David Pilling and McKinsey & Company partner Topsy Kola-Oyeneyin discuss the growth of financial technology start-ups in Africa.
Airbnb benefits from ‘travel recovery’ as bookings and revenue grow
https://www.ft.com/content/fd8f8621-cac4-4bff-a082-9a74d1cbec15
Disney outpaces streaming rivals as it doubles subscribers in a year
https://www.ft.com/content/9b705a6f-35f6-49cf-883b-0581fbf5ab48
Workers increasingly steal company data during ‘turnover tsunami, with San Francisco correspondent Hannah Murphy
https://www.ft.com/content/a7a2b5c4-1653-4364-84c1-c322c5b56745
African start-ups attract international investors — but need local ones too, with Africa editor David Pilling
https://www.ft.com/content/566fc2a5-6df4-4145-8157-99d4eb8da4c1
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published