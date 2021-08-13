Short-term rental provider reports strong revenue growth, but warns on spread of Covid variants

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/80e6939d-d085-499d-ac9d-3ac6386b69c1





Airbnb reported strong quarterly earnings and said tourists from places with higher vaccination rates were “driving the travel recovery”, and ​​employees are taking sensitive computer code from their companies at three times the rate they were a year ago. Plus, the FT’s Africa editor David Pilling and McKinsey & Company partner Topsy Kola-Oyeneyin discuss the growth of financial technology start-ups in Africa.





Airbnb benefits from ‘travel recovery’ as bookings and revenue grow

https://www.ft.com/content/fd8f8621-cac4-4bff-a082-9a74d1cbec15





Disney outpaces streaming rivals as it doubles subscribers in a year

https://www.ft.com/content/9b705a6f-35f6-49cf-883b-0581fbf5ab48





Workers increasingly steal company data during ‘turnover tsunami, with San Francisco correspondent Hannah Murphy

https://www.ft.com/content/a7a2b5c4-1653-4364-84c1-c322c5b56745





African start-ups attract international investors — but need local ones too, with Africa editor David Pilling

https://www.ft.com/content/566fc2a5-6df4-4145-8157-99d4eb8da4c1





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.