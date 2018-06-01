Listen to this article
Sacred steps Devotees hold candles and lotus buds as they walk around the giant statue of Gautama Buddha at the Phutthamonthon in Nakhon Pathom to celebrate Vesak day, which marks the birth of Lord Buddha
Cheesy whirls Competitors take part in the annual cheese rolling competition at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire
The moon also rises Night draws in on Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square
Block protest Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio joins supporters in Naples to call for mass mobilisation in support of the party’s bid to impeach President Sergio Mattarella, who blocked the nomination of Paolo Savona, a Eurosceptic economist, as finance minister
Old skool moves A Tibetan Buddhist monk wearing traditional costume waits to perform a ritual dance on Vesak Day at the Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist temple in Ipoh, Malaysia
Stampede The annual round-up of wild horses takes place near Duelmen, Germany
Resurrection time Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko , right, who was reported to have been murdered in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, and head of Ukrainian State Security Service Vasily Gritsak, attend a news briefing in the city
Liege investigation Forensic police examine the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium, where a gunman killed three people, including two police officers. Police later shot the attacker dead
Hayward hanging Gallery employees pose with ‘Willing To Be Vulnerable’ by Lee Bul for a new exhibition called ‘Crashing’ at The Hayward Gallery, London
Kicking up a storm Protesters clash with riot police during an anti-austerity rally in central Athens
Keeping Up with the Kardashians US President Donald Trump welcomes reality TV star Kim Kardashian West to the White House for a visit where prison reform was discussed
Top brass President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with high-ranking officers and prosecutors promoted to new positions and special class ranks at the Kremlin
Political ascension Spain’s new Prime Minister and Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez leaves the country’s parliament in Madrid after his conservative rival Mariano Rajoy was ousted in a no-confidence vote