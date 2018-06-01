Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty

Sacred steps Devotees hold candles and lotus buds as they walk around the giant statue of Gautama Buddha at the Phutthamonthon in Nakhon Pathom to celebrate Vesak day, which marks the birth of Lord Buddha

© Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Cheesy whirls Competitors take part in the annual cheese rolling competition at Cooper’s Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire

© AFP/Getty Images

The moon also rises Night draws in on Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow’s Red Square

© Circo Fusco/EPA

Block protest Five-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio joins supporters in Naples to call for mass mobilisation in support of the party’s bid to impeach President Sergio Mattarella, who blocked the nomination of Paolo Savona, a Eurosceptic economist, as finance minister

© Lai Seng Sin/Reuters

Old skool moves A Tibetan Buddhist monk wearing traditional costume waits to perform a ritual dance on Vesak Day at the Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist temple in Ipoh, Malaysia

© Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Stampede The annual round-up of wild horses takes place near Duelmen, Germany

© Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Resurrection time Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko , right, who was reported to have been murdered in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, and head of Ukrainian State Security Service Vasily Gritsak, attend a news briefing in the city

© AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Liege investigation Forensic police examine the scene of a shooting in Liege, Belgium, where a gunman killed three people, including two police officers. Police later shot the attacker dead

© Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Hayward hanging Gallery employees pose with ‘Willing To Be Vulnerable’ by Lee Bul for a new exhibition called ‘Crashing’ at The Hayward Gallery, London

© Yannis Kolesidis/ EPA

Kicking up a storm Protesters clash with riot police during an anti-austerity rally in central Athens

© Twitter

Keeping Up with the Kardashians US President Donald Trump welcomes reality TV star Kim Kardashian West to the White House for a visit where prison reform was discussed

© AFP/Getty Images

Top brass President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with high-ranking officers and prosecutors promoted to new positions and special class ranks at the Kremlin

© Sergio Perez/Reuters

Political ascension Spain’s new Prime Minister and Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez leaves the country’s parliament in Madrid after his conservative rival Mariano Rajoy was ousted in a no-confidence vote