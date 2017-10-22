Labour threatens to back Tory rebels on Brexit bill

Please tell us why (optional)

Labour has identified 12 amendments backed by rebel Conservative MPs to the government’s flagship Brexit bill that it will support if ministers reject the opposition party’s demands for changes to the legislation.

The dozen amendments to the EU withdrawal bill, all led by former Tory attorney-general Dominic Grieve, highlight areas where Theresa May’s government is vulnerable to defeat by a cross-party alliance of Europhile MPs.

The most striking is Mr Grieve’s amendment calling for the final Brexit deal to be approved via a parliamentary act.

Ministers have only promised a “meaningful vote” by MPs on the EU exit agreement — and therefore Mr Grieve’s amendment could pose a major challenge to the government.

The Conservatives, who have a working majority in the House of Commons of 13 due only to their alliance with the Democratic Unionist party, may have to look for support from a handful of Eurosceptic Labour MPs.

The 11 other amendments tabled by Mr Grieve are likely to secure cross-party co-operation between Labour and rebel Tory MPs.

They propose, among other things, to keep human rights protections, and restrict ministers’ use of so-called Henry VIII powers to change legislation with minimal scrutiny.

Most of Mr Grieve’s amendments are backed by Europhile Tory MPs including Ken Clarke, Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry, Antoinette Sandbach and Stephen Hammond.

Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, said that Labour would back the 12 amendments if the government refused to shift ground on his six so-called red lines.

These are: giving parliament the final say on the Brexit deal; backing a two-year transition period after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019; softening the Henry VIII powers; reflecting the devolution settlement in the bill; entrenching the EU charter of fundamental rights; guaranteeing workers’ protections and environmental standards.

Since last month, MPs have put forward more than 300 amendments to the EU withdrawal bill, which is meant to implement Brexit.

The legislation was expected to be scrutinised in detail by MPs in the Commons two weeks ago, but this may not now happen until mid-November.

Although Labour has tabled 35 amendments to the bill, these are not as likely to pose a significant challenge to the prime minister.

This is because most Tory MPs, even the most ardently Europhile, are not enthusiastic about backing Labour at a time when their minority government is looking vulnerable.

Instead, the government is thought to be most likely at risk from the Labour leadership joining forces with rebel Tory MPs over Mr Grieve’s amendments.

“I believe there is a consensus in parliament for these changes, there is certainly no majority for weakening rights, silencing parliament and sidelining devolved administrations,” Sir Keir wrote in the Sunday Times newspaper.

Mrs May will on Monday update the Commons on the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels last week, where the 27 other member states agreed to start internal discussions about the UK transition after Brexit and a future trade relationship.

She will say: “The negotiations are complicated and deeply technical but in the end they are about people — and I am determined that we will put people first.”

Brexit secretary David Davis will be in Paris on Monday holding talks with French president Emmanuel Macron’s administration.

He will have dinner with Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, in an attempt to soften France’s tough approach to the Brexit financial settlement.