UK to trigger Article 50 on March 29

British prime minister Theresa May is to trigger the two-year Article 50 EU exit process on March 29.

Sir Tim Barrow, Britain’s EU ambassador, informed the office of Donald Tusk, EU Council president, on Monday morning that the formal letter would be submitted next Wednesday.

Downing Street declined to say whether the letter would contain detailed negotiating objectives. Mrs May will make a Cimmons statement on the same day.

Mr Tusk is expected to respond formally within 48 hours but a detailed EU negotiating position is not expected to emerge until later in the spring.

The pre-announcement of the timing of the Article 50 letter is partly aimed at preparing markets for the formal start of Brexit.

Downing Street has been anxious in recent months to counter the risk that major Brexit announcements are inevitably accompanied by falls in sterling.

More to come...