With the quit rate in the US higher than it was before the Covid 19 pandemic, host Isabel Berwick looks at the do’s and don’ts of leaving an employer. Listeners and FT readers share their experiences, and communications expert Erica Dhawan explains why a ‘good exit’ matters, as well as recalling that time when, as an employer herself, she got it wrong.

For more on the state of the US jobs market: https://www.ft.com/us-labour-market

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and

what’s coming next. One-click sign-up at www.ft.com/newsletters

We love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow @isabelberwick on Twitter

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Editorial direction from Renée Kaplan and Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music. Produced by Novel.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.