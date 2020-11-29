Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed: 61,748,457
Deaths: 1,436,890
Canada fears doubling of new daily Covid-19 cases
The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Canada could almost double to 10,000 by mid-December on the current trajectory, the country’s top medic warned on Sunday.
Canada recorded an average of 5,335 new cases daily in the week to November 26, according to Health Canada data.
Theresa Tam, Canada's chief medical officer, said there was continued rapid growth of the epidemic in more areas of the country.
“If we continue at the current pace, our longer-range models continue to forecast significant increases in daily case counts and estimate that there could be up to 10,000 cases reported daily by mid-December," Dr Tam said.
She said there were more than 60,000 active cases in the nation of 38m people, and 2,111 people were being treated in hospitals.
“The troubling rise in the number of people experiencing severe illness continues,” Dr Tam said.
Six Pakistan cricket squad members test positive
Another member of the Pakistan cricket squad has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to six, New Zealand’s health ministry announced on Sunday.
“Following serology testing, two of the original six positive cases are now considered to be historic cases and are therefore not infectious,” a ministry statement said.
All 53 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch have also had serology tests, in addition to the routine polymerase chain reaction testing for the virus.
Of those, another 11 people returned serology results indicating previous infections.
Greece finds coronavirus in more mink farms
Three employees of a mink farm in Greece have tested positive for coronavirus, as the animals bred for fur face increasing scrutiny as carriers of the pathogen, state media said on Sunday.
Officials told the ANA-MPA news agency that 2,500 mink at one farm in the northern Kozani region would be culled.
It is the third Greek mink farm where coronavirus has emerged and follows earlier outbreaks among mink in Denmark and the US.
Denmark has recorded more than 200 people with mink-related coronavirus, and authorities launched a plan to cull all 17m mink in the country, a decision later reversed.
More than 15,000 mink in the US have died of suspected coronavirus since August.
Hong Kong to shut schools as 4th wave sweeps in
Hong Kong will close all schools from Wednesday as a fourth wave of coronavirus infections emerged, as the Chinese city confirmed 115 new infections on Sunday.
Face-to-face classes and school activities for all kindergartens and primary schools have been cancelled until December 6, the government announced.
Private schools will suspend face-to-face classes for two weeks.
Hong Kong is also battling a new coronavirus cluster originating from one of the city’s lesser-known elite pastimes — wealthy older women visiting dance clubs for lessons, often with handsome younger instructors.
News you might have missed …
As China continues to shake off the impact of coronavirus, it has also offered a glimpse into the role consumption has played in the wider economic recovery. Some economists maintain that households will soon be ready for a more sustained rush to spend after months of caution.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has told parliamentarians they will have an opportunity to vote on England’s coronavirus restrictions in January. About 70 Conservative MPs have expressed concerns about the new system which will see millions of people experience tougher restrictions.
Fund managers have slashed the amount they are willing to pay for sellside research analysts’ insights during the pandemic, as the shift to digital meetings has reduced the value placed on these interactions. One-to-one analyst meetings are a long-established and lucrative part of the investment research market.
Toxic side-effects from the pandemic will cause further damage to the world’s pension systems, a study of 158 retirement plans in 17 countries shows. Nine out of 10 funds surveyed warned that they expected investment returns to be lower in the current decade than the last and three-quarters expected inflation to increase.
Americans splashed out billions of dollars from smartphones and laptops on Black Friday as those who have never shopped online before fuel a boom in ecommerce. But retailers are nervous. “Consumers still face uncertainty with rising Covid cases and high unemployment,” said Sonia Syngal, chief executive of Gap.
Spain’s BBVA and Sabadell have given up merger talks they confirmed less than two weeks ago because of disagreements over pricing. Sabadell had expressed interest in merging with another bank and the talks came as Spain’s lenders face a rise in past-due loans because of the pandemic-induced economic crisis.
The pandemic is spurring deals in Italy’s luxury hotel sector as international travel restrictions aggravate financial woes. Italy is the only European country with more than 1m hotel rooms and big chains account for only 5 per cent of them, with the rest of the market dominated by small family-owned businesses.
HSBC is weighing a complete exit from retail banking in the US. In February the bank outlined $4.5bn in cost savings and 35,000 job cuts but Executives decided the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ultra-low interest rates required more drastic measures.
