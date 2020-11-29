The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Canada could almost double to 10,000 by mid-December on the current trajectory, the country’s top medic warned on Sunday.

Canada recorded an average of 5,335 new cases daily in the week to November 26, according to Health Canada data.

Theresa Tam, Canada's chief medical officer, said there was continued rapid growth of the epidemic in more areas of the country.

“If we continue at the current pace, our longer-range models continue to forecast significant increases in daily case counts and estimate that there could be up to 10,000 cases reported daily by mid-December," Dr Tam said.

She said there were more than 60,000 active cases in the nation of 38m people, and 2,111 people were being treated in hospitals.

“The troubling rise in the number of people experiencing severe illness continues,” Dr Tam said.