Girl Band, Scala, London — ‘Ferocious’

Loudness is the most obvious way for a band to be confrontational. Send people reeling with hands on ears and disarranged internal organs. Job done; crack open the beers in the dressing room afterwards.

But the tactic backfires if the audience actively welcomes the sonic assault. The maelstrom of limbs and bodies that goes by the technical name of the mosh pit requires a force-10 tempest to function. The band that meets that need is not being confrontational. It is being conformist.

Which brings us to Girl Band. At the Scala, the sardonically named all-male Dublin quartet took their positions on stage to the sound of a brutally stripped-back electronic beat.

The first song was a cover of a discomfiting techno track, Blawan’s “Why They Hide Their Bodies Under My Garage”. Drummer Adam Faulkner and bassist Daniel Fox set a remorseless tempo. Guitarist Alan Duggan unleashed jet-engine riffs. Vocalist Dara Kiely screamed the song’s title in the style of someone trapped in a horror film, strobe lighting flashing behind him. The mosh pit duly formed.

Girl Band are signed to venerable indie label Rough Trade, which was formed in the aftermath of punk in 1978. That year John Lydon left the Sex Pistols and formed the more complex Public Image Ltd. The young Dubliners of Girl Band, with their burgeoning reputation as a ferocious live act, understand the lesson he learnt back then. To confront an audience, you must challenge it.

Mosh-friendly passages of hardcore punk were undercut by abrupt changes in pace. “Baloo”, from their 2015 album Holding Hands with Jamie, found Duggan playing compulsively harsh riffs, as though scratching an ineradicable itch. When not shouting, Kiely enunciated words in an amplified drawl, somewhere between the louche worldliness of The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas and the surreal emphasis of The Fall’s veteran provocateur, Mark E. Smith.

He didn’t wait until the end to crack open the beers, handing cans out to his bandmates before the one-minute flurry of “The Last Riddler”. A pair of longer tracks got the mosh pit agitated again; then came the final “song”, whose introduction proved longer than the disorienting 20-second blast of noise that ensued. Exit, no encore. Job done.

