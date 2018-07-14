Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

During his visit to the UK, US president Donald Trump has strained Anglo-American ties by openly criticising prime minister Theresa May's plan for Brexit, calling Britain a country "in turmoil" and talking up his friendship with Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary and a potential rival to Mrs May. Commentators immediately started talking about the fraying of the transatlantic "special relationship".

This is far from the first time that US and UK politicians have fallen out, writes Lawrence Freedman. Even during the 1980s, when Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan were on a shared ideological campaign, they had their differences, for example over the Falkland Islands. Still, this time might be different. Lawrence predicts that Britain, a country whose role in the world always depended on the quality of its partnerships with others, now faces an unusually lonely future.

Pilita Clark takes a critical look at Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s weakness for self-promotion, writing that it masks his potential to act as a real force for good.

Tim Harford argues that advances in satellite imagery, data mining and the widespread use of mobile phones is fundamentally changing the nature of economics and will move it from being largely theoretical to an empirical science.

James Kynge delves into China's relatively restrained response to Mr Trump's tariffs and finds that Beijing is seeking to ignite an American backlash, by imposing retaliatory levies on farm products and favouring European companies like BMW and Deutsche Bank with deals designed to inspire envy in the Fortune 500.

Ursula von der Leyen, Germany’s unflappable defence minister, found herself in the firing line when Mr Trump complained about the levels of European defense spending. The mother of seven, who oversees 250,000 soldiers and civilians, is the ultimate powerfrau, writes Guy Chazan in a profile.

Switzerland is putting its immortal soul in danger— Letter from Jacob Bjorheim:

As the US Department of Justice continues its investigation into Glencore over bribery and corruption, David Pilling rightly asserts that Ivan Glasenberg, the company’s risk-taking chief, may have taken one gamble too many (Comment, July 12). Switzerland should not be the safe haven for bullying bankers and any truculent traders. Strong regulatory and supervision structure is warranted. If not, Switzerland will continue to lose the immortal parts of its soul, i.e. its reputation.

Comment by Ron-Ohio on The Cambridge Analytica scandal echoes the financial crisis:

Using a spreadsheet optimisation function on steroids and stolen personal information to cheat for your personal enrichment or take political power to further enable your personal enrichment, were intentional criminal acts. Hiding behind the suggested unpredictable complexity or "new" technology is nothing more than a legal smokescreen. It is simple ridiculous to claim the size of the investments involved over many years were not based on clearly understood strategies with profits and political power the intended results, no matter what laws were broken, no matter what the long-term consequences.

Dawn of a new age of the robber barons— Letter from Guy Wroble:

Janan Ganesh, in “A left turn could be a dead end for the Democrats” (July 12), presents a superficially compelling argument that the Democratic party need only to try to hold on to the centre in order to return to power. He cites the presidential popular vote as indicative of the success of their policies. The problem is that the plutocrats are on the verge of returning America to the “gilded age” of the robber baron capitalists whether or not the Democrats regain control of Congress.

