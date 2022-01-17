This edition features these stories from ft.com

António Horta-Osório resigns as Credit Suisse chair over Covid breaches

Unilever defends £50bn bid for GSK consumer health unit

Billionaire Leon Black targets New York elite in fight against rape claim

Amazon halts plan to ban Visa credit cards in UK

Spain leads European crackdown on crypto promotions

