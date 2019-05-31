Dear readers,

What is the future for car travel? The question preoccupied Lex much of this week. This writer forswore vehicle ownership three years ago. Public transport works (mostly) in London. Cars are best rented according to need. News late on Thursday that Uber lost $1bn in three months — twice as much as a year earlier — confirmed ride-hailing service users at present benefit from generous subsidies. Thank you Uber investors.

Lex, however, was sceptical whether these bargains were sustainable. There was no end in sight to higher Uber revenues resulting in higher losses, we noted. Uber’s only real forecast for the months ahead “was an improvement in the mythical ‘core platform adjusted net revenue’ that tries to show how profitable the central business could be if Uber stopped spending so much money”.

For carmakers, the threats come from electric and self-driving cars, as well as declining sales. The big industrial story of the week was Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ proposed €33bn merger with France’s Renault. Lex reckoned the deal would provide a much-needed bump to the companies’ market values. With €5bn of annual cost savings promised, the numbers made sense, Lex concluded. The possibility of job cuts in Italy and France made the deal politically complicated, however.

The proposed FCA-Renault deal had an Asian dimension. Renault’s Japanese partner Nissan, if part of the combined group, would help in building market shares outside Europe and the US, as well as on electric cars. The risk was of cultural clashes and power struggles. But Lex concluded that consolidation was inevitable in the world car industry. “To stay in the game, Nissan should merge with its European partners.”

Technical disruption goes deep into economic systems. In Germany, Jens Weidmann, Bundesbank president, this week warned against central banks issuing “cyber” versions of their currencies, as envisioned by some crypto pioneers. The risk, he said, was of fundamental disruption to private sector banks if central banks replaced their role in safeguarding private wealth.

Cash usage is falling globally, however. Strikingly, Mr Weidmann’s comments coincided with a series of setbacks at UK banknote printer De La Rue. It took a £18m hit after Venezuela’s central bank failed to pay its bills, as the company also warned on profits and announced the departure of its chief executive. Slackening demand for cash weighed on its outlook. Lex thought a break-up made sense, but an acquirer could buy the whole group cheaply.

Mr Weidmann is a candidate to succeed Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank in October. He is a German hawk who would err towards increasing interest rates faster than “dovish” rivals. That might sound promising to shareholders in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, whose profit margins have been eroded by ultra-low interest rates. But Lex reckoned a Weidmann presidency would do little for European bank stocks. Even if Mr Weidmann was able to engineer higher borrowing costs, European banks’ reliance on funding from deposits meant the impact would be less than in the US. In fact, banks’ profitability depended on economic growth picking up. That would require keeping rates lower for longer. “Mr Weidmann’s approach will hinder rather than boost bank valuations.”

In raw materials, global trade wars are creating a different kind of disruption. China threatened this week to ban exports to the US of “rare earth” metals used in everything from electric car motors to smartphones. Its move would prove remunerative for shrewd commodity traders and miners, Lex noted. But China, which accounts for 80 per cent of global supplies of rare earths, was taking a risk. As supply diversified, its rare earths dominance would slip.

Iron ore is also on an upwards price trajectory, largely because of a devastating dam break which has hit output of Brazilian miner Vale. Lex noted the divergence with steel prices, which have fallen. That disparity could not continue, Lex continued. With the steel industry plagued by overcapacity, especially in China, “iron ore’s uncommonly good performance cannot last much longer,” Lex concluded.

Caught up in trade wars this week was Alibaba, the Chinese online ecommerce group, which the Financial Times reported was planning a secondary listing in Hong Kong. Such a step would reduce the pain of delisting in New York, if that ever became necessary, Lex noted. Nevertheless “the prospect is a melancholy one”, we wrote. Not only would there be two internets, where you could expect to be surveilled either by Mark Zuckerberg or Xi Jinping, ownership would become Balkanised too.

Alibaba has been on a journey. Back in 2014, founder Jack Ma led the largest fundraising ever on the New York Stock Exchange.

Whatever your destination or means of travel, Lex wishes you a relaxing weekend.

Ralph Atkins

Lex writer

