The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark policy rate by half a percentage point for the first time since 2000, the European Union is trying to ban almost all imports of Russian oil, and the FT’s Ben Hall explains why Russia is making nominal military progress in Ukraine.

Hungary holds up EU plan to ban imports of Russian oil

Fed implements first half-point interest rate rise since 2000

Military briefing: ‘anaemic’ Russian advance heralds long attrition war

