All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which African-American comedian hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016? In 1995, who became the first women to win the main comedy award (then called the Perrier) at the Edinburgh Fringe? Which 15th-century conflict was given its now common name by Walter Scott in his 1829 novel Anne of Geierstein? Which TV gameshow featured the catchphrase: “Stay out of the black and into the red. Nothing in this game for two in a bed”? In 1873, the Hurlingham Club published the rules for which sport? Which 1964 single by Millie popularised Jamaican ska music in Britain? In Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, what are the first two words spoken by Ebenezer Scrooge? Soda Saga and Friends Saga were among the sequels to which app game? © David Goddard/Getty Images The two main nicknames of Everton football club (above) are The Blues — and what? The Tudor official responsible for royal entertainments, and later theatre censorship, was known as the Master of the . . . what?

