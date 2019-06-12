Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, has urged EU countries to start talks with North Macedonia and Albania on joining the bloc, as the two Balkan countries fear that a decision next week will be delayed because of misgivings in influential capitals.

Mr Tusk said on Wednesday that he believed the two nations would eventually join the EU — but warned that some member states were not ready to give the go- ahead.

“You have done everything that was expected of you,” Mr Tusk said after a meeting in Brussels with Stevo Pendarovski, North Macedonia’s president. “But I want to be honest with you: not all member states are prepared to make the decision on opening negotiations in the coming days.”

His remarks highlight worries in Skopje and Tirana — and in other capitals with EU membership aspirations — that the door will remain permanently shut.

North Macedonia and its supporters are particularly anxious, given the political risks the government has taken on reforms, including changing the country’s name to end a long dispute with Greece.

The European Commission is also arguing for accession talks to begin.

The newly-elected Mr Pendarovski’s visit to Brussels is part of a blizzard of diplomacy by western Balkan leaders ahead of a meeting of EU foreign and Europe ministers next week to discuss enlargement. Edi Rama, Albania’s prime minister, this week urged the bloc to launch negotiations on its membership, while Gent Cakaj, the country’s acting foreign minister, wrote in a tweet that Tirana expected a “positive decision for opening accession talks with EU NOW!”

The Balkan countries’ anxieties have grown as the EU’s internal debate over enlargement has become mired in doubts and procedural difficulties in Paris, Berlin and other capitals.

Diplomats say Germany is expected to duck a decision next week because its legislature has not yet taken a position. That is in part because the latest commission reports on the enlargement aspirants were delayed until after the EU parliament elections last month, to allow Paris to keep the subject off the campaign agenda.

“We are all waiting for what Berlin is going to come out with,” said one EU member state diplomat. “If you want to take a consensus decision, it’s helpful that all countries have a position.”

Other countries traditionally sceptical of enlargement, such as the Netherlands and Denmark, have also yet to declare their hands.

North Macedonia’s supporters say a delay in the decision until after the summer could endanger the survival of the government and the fragile agreement that allowed it to end a decades-old dispute with Greece over its former name of Macedonia.

A hiatus would also risk the enlargement battle becoming caught up in a fresh crisis over Brexit as the UK’s October 31 EU departure date looms.

Simonida Kacarska, director of the European Policy Institute, a Skopje-based think- tank, said postponing the go-ahead for North Macedonia beyond September would “undermine completely the credibility of enlargement” and “signal that the door is no longer open”.

A further complication is that some EU countries are increasingly sceptical about Albania’s credentials. They cite Tirana’s problems with organised crime, domestic political tensions and nationalist rhetoric in the dispute between neighbouring Kosovo and Serbia. The Dutch parliament voted this week against starting talks with Albania, because of concerns over crime and corruption.

But other observers say the removal of a credible path for Albania to join the EU could plunge the country into a full-blown political crisis, particularly after it has undertaken difficult reforms to deal with alleged corruption among judges and prosecutors. Last week, president Ilir Meta announced he would indefinitely postpone local elections set for late June, leading prime minister Rama to call for his impeachment.

