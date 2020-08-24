Print this page

The Trump administration is considering fast tracking a UK Covid-19vaccine for use in America ahead of the presidential election, and new research shows global dividends have suffered the worst quarterly fall in a decade. Plus, the US editor of the FT’s Lex column, Sujeet Indap, explains why a hedge fund manager is in hot water over the Neiman Marcus bankruptcy case. 


Trump considers fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before US election

Global dividends suffer worst quarterly fall since 2009

Hedge fund manager admits ‘grave mistake’ in Neiman Marcus battle

