The Trump administration is considering fast tracking a UK Covid-19vaccine for use in America ahead of the presidential election, and new research shows global dividends have suffered the worst quarterly fall in a decade. Plus, the US editor of the FT’s Lex column, Sujeet Indap, explains why a hedge fund manager is in hot water over the Neiman Marcus bankruptcy case.





