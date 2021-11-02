Another four UK energy suppliers have ceased trading, Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the number that have succumbed to record wholesale gas and electricity prices since August to more than 16.

Zebra Power, with 14,800 customers, Omni Energy with about 6,000 prepayment customers, and MA Energy and Ampoweruk — with less than 1,000 UK customers between them — have all ceased trading as of Tuesday, the regulator said.

While the latest suppliers to fold are relatively small, the total number of UK households that have lost their energy supplier is now well over 2m, adding to fears in the sector that large companies will struggle to keep absorbing the customers of failed suppliers given the sheer volume involved.

The UK’s largest energy retailers have warned in recent weeks that suppliers could refuse to absorb the customers of failed rivals unless the government comes back to negotiate a rescue package but so far business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has declined to intervene.

The failures of so many suppliers, with more expected, has been a blow to the UK’s attempts to boost competition in the sector in recent years.

The surge in wholesale gas and electricity prices to almost five times the level of a year ago has left many suppliers struggling, with the cost of supplying households now well in excess of the government mandated price cap of £1, 277 a year for the average home.

Ofgem last week said it would consult on changes to the price cap that governs household energy bills because of the “unprecedented” rise in energy prices this year, saying they had “changed the perception of risk and uncertainty in this market”.

The government has said the price cap will be increased this winter, however. Ofgem said it would publish the consultation in November setting out the options and its preferred position, with a decision expected in February ahead of the next price cap review.

Customers of the failed suppliers will continue to receive gas and electricity and any balances on their account will be transferred with them when moved to new suppliers, but many will end up facing higher costs.

The cost of absorbing customers through Ofgem’s ‘supplier of last resort’ process are also likely to be spread across all UK household bills in future, analysts have said.

“Suppliers continue to fall like dominoes. It’s customers who are paying the price, with uncertainty, inconvenience and ultimately higher bills,” said Gillian Cooper, head of energy policy for Citizens Advice.