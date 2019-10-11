Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Sterling had its biggest day since March on Thursday amid hopes for a Brexit deal, James Murdoch’s new holding company has agreed to buy a minority stake in Vice Media and the US and China are aiming to reach a trade war truce as early as this week. Plus, the FT’s Frankfurt bureau chief Martin Arnold explains how the European Central Bank’s divide over quantitative easing is affecting the global economy.

