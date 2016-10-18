BlackRock’s revenue dips as active investment weakens

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, reported a drop in revenue for the third quarter compared with the year before as clients continued to march away from actively managed investment strategies.

But net profit for the quarter ended September rose 3.8 per cent to $875m year on year helped by cuts to employee pay and benefits. This allowed the asset manager to lift its operating margin even as revenue fell.

At a time when the asset management industry is moving towards lower-margin passive investment products, BlackRock is betting that its scale will compensate for the loss of margin from client cash departing from more expensive active fund products.

BlackRock this month said it was cutting fees on 15 basic exchange traded funds managing more than $200bn of assets, putting them in line with fees charged by Vanguard and State Street.

BlackRock said the cut did not have an impact on 90 per cent of the company’s ETF assets and was only aimed at the lowest cost part of the market.

Assets under management rose 5 per cent quarter on quarter from $4.89tn to $5.1tn, while revenue rose 1 per cent to $2.83bn in the third quarter compared with the second. Revenue fell 3 per cent in the third quarter compared with the same period last year.

Total staff pay and benefits fell from $1.02bn to $969m year on year, helping to increase BlackRock’s operating margin by 60 basis points to 42.6 per cent.

In the year to date, BlackRock has lost a net $9bn of high margin retail money in its equity funds, or about 4.6 per cent of the total at the end of December. This has been countered by $24bn of net inflows into the equities part of its passive iShares exchange traded funds arm. But these assets command lower margins due to their cheaper cost to clients.

While the assets BlackRock manages for its retail clients make up only 12 per cent of its total assets under management, or $554bn, they are its highest margin business, comprising 34 per cent of its base fees.

This compares to BlackRock’s passive index funds which manage 40 per cent of its total client assets but account for just 10 per cent of base fees. Its iShares offering manages 26 per cent of total assets but pulls in 37 per cent of base fees.

Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive, said the asset manager’s clients were continuing to move from equities into cash and fixed income, as well as from active investment strategies into cheaper passive ones.

BlackRock said it had seen $70bn of total net inflows over the quarter, including $55bn of long term inflows, across all of its products range, as well as a 4 per cent increase in base fees year on year.

BlackRock’s adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.14 came in ahead of analyst expectations compiled by Reuters of $5 a share.