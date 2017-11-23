Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

A lack of senior women in top roles at the Bank of England means that its female employees earn on average 24 per cent less an hour than their male counterparts.

The publication of the BoE’s first gender pay-gap report revealed the difference in median average hourly pay, which takes into account benefits in addition to base pay. The central bank, which has been under political pressure to become more diverse, blamed the disparity in median pay on the fact that there are fewer women in senior, better paid positions. In more junior roles, the situation is reversed.

Calculated on a mean average, the gender pay gap for base salary is 18.6 per cent; a gap that has shrunk steadily since 2013 when it stood at 22 per cent.

“We’re confident that men and women are paid equally for doing the same job at the Bank; however, the greater proportion of men than women in senior roles creates a gender pay gap,” said Mark Carney, BoE governor. “Addressing the disparity in gender representation at senior levels will take time, but it will help close the current gender pay gap at the Bank.”

Mr Carney had previously told the Treasury select committee that the BoE’s pay gap stood at 24 per cent.

The select committee has become increasingly concerned about diversity at the top of the Bank, cautioning the Treasury that it would refuse to endorse appointments if the government continues to name mostly privileged white men to influential jobs.

Mr Carney and all four deputy governors are men, as are the vast majority of senior BoE officials. There is only one woman on the nine-strong MPC, and there are none on the Financial Policy Committee, which comprises 11 members.

Of the 67 most senior roles in the central bank, just eight are held by women, according to a recent FT analysis.

The BoE lost two female deputy governors this year. Minouche Shafik left to join the London School of Economics, while Charlotte Hogg, her replacement, lasted just a few weeks after the select committee slammed her for undisclosed conflicts of interest. Ms Hogg was replaced by Dave Ramsden.

Despite the disparity, the BoE’s gender pay gap compares favourably with the City. According to the Office for National Statistics, women in finance and insurance earn 35.6 per cent less an hour than their male colleagues, taken as a median average.

Additional reporting by Sarah O’Connor in London