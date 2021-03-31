The IMF has warned the world should be ready for an emerging market debt crisis

The head of the IMF has warned that the world should be ready for an emerging market debt crisis as the global economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, and Russia is using the Suez Canal incident to promote its own Arctic shipping route. Plus, the FT’s Mexico and Central America correspondent, Jude Webber, explains why Mexico’s citizens are willing to give president Andrés Manuel López Obrador a second chance.





Prepare for emerging markets debt crisis, warns IMF head

Russia seizes on Suez blockage to promote merits of Arctic route

‘In love with bad ideas’: López Obrador takes Mexico back to the future

Germany and Canada could host NFL games in 2022 season

