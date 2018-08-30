The Bank of England’s leadership has entered a state of extended transition, with Mark Carney rumoured to be considering a Treasury request to serve another year as governor. Speculation suggests he might delay his departure from the central bank until 2020, serving seven years, rather than the six he will have completed if he leaves next June as planned.

For all the denials from the Treasury, a delay in the succession at the BoE would solve many looming problems for Philip Hammond. The chancellor’s schedule is already packed with the fight against a no-deal Brexit in cabinet and devising government spending plans for the next four years, which are due in the autumn Budget, without having to pick a new BoE governor.

Retaining Mr Carney’s services for another year would prevent him becoming a lame duck once a successor was appointed, providing Mr Hammond with a vocal and powerful ally against a no-deal Brexit outcome. Internationally, Mr Carney provides the chancellor with a respected global voice at a time when otherwise the UK appears insular and polarised to other countries.

Mr Carney also has some compelling reasons to consider any request to remain in post. He evidently enjoys the importance of the job and its intellectual and practical policy challenges and has had some notable achievements. The central bank’s planning for a Leave vote before the UK’s 2016 referendum enabled it to calm financial markets quickly, something that was far from a foregone conclusion as Britain’s politicians sought personal advantage in the immediate chaos of the result. The governor’s continued presence in the job would provide reassurance that the central bank is on hand to smooth difficulties following Britain’s departure from the EU next March.

But there are also compelling reasons for Mr Carney to quit in June 2019. Having acquired a reputation for saying one thing and doing another, extending his term for a second time (he previously extended it from five to six years in 2016) will bolster the arguments of those who say he is not to be trusted. The description of Mr Carney as an unreliable boyfriend is unfair, but each time he changes his mind on his tenure, which he is free to extend until 2021, the insult gains credibility.

It is tough for Mr Carney that potential positions he has been linked to — a senior role in the Canadian government or the managing director of the IMF for example — appear closed at present, but that is no reason for him to hang on at the bank. Leadership of the BoE should never be seen to be a fallback position after a process of elimination.

So Mr Carney would need to justify any extension as a means to provide continuity and reassurance through the difficult Brexit process in 2019. But this argument is weaker than it sounds. Any financial disruption and need for the governor’s steady hand would occur in the run-up to a no-deal outcome in March next year and immediately thereafter. By July, Britain would already be resigned to the grind of dealing with its choice to erect barriers with its most important trading partners.

Persuading Mr Carney to remain longer in his post has many advantages for Mr Hammond and some limited financial stability insurance for the UK in the months ahead. But the intrigue over his appointment damages Mr Carney, the role and his potential successors. It is beginning to create just the sort of uncertainty an extension is supposed to quell.

For someone so loud and precise about what he demands of others, Mr Carney needs to resolve the questions about his future urgently and, at the latest, by Tuesday when he appears before MPs on the Treasury committee. It is time for him to be crystal clear about his intentions and stop the repeated speculation over his tenure.

