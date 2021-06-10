The IISS’s James Crabtree on military and trade tensions in south-east Asia
South-east Asia has enjoyed a long period of sustained economic growth. But is this endangered by rising tensions between the US and China? Gideon puts this question to James Crabtree, executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.
Clips: CGTN
