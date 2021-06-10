The IISS’s James Crabtree on military and trade tensions in south-east Asia

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

South-east Asia has enjoyed a long period of sustained economic growth. But is this endangered by rising tensions between the US and China? Gideon puts this question to James Crabtree, executive director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

Clips: CGTN

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.