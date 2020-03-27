Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The prime minister addressed the nation and put Britain in lockdown at the beginning of the week after persuasion alone proved failed to keep people apart. By the end of the week Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, health secretary, tested positive themselves. Can he run the country from isolation? Plus, we discuss concerns over the shortage of testing kits and PPE for NHS staff. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Clive Cookson and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.