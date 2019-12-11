Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russian history has been like some nightmare game involving Russian dolls. Lift off the Gorbachev doll and you get the Yeltsin doll. That looks promising for a while. Then the doll starts to wage war-without-end in Chechnya and to wobble and stumble for the TV cameras. Lift off the Yeltsin doll and you get Putin. That promises discipline, order and one-nation togetherness; at the undisclosed price-in-waiting of autocracy, corruption and the persecution

of opponents.

Alex Gibney’s new documentary Citizen K is about the most famous persecution victim of them all. Mikhail Khodorkovsky spent 10 years in jail, a guest of Siberian hospitality, and was freed only when Putin needed to shine internationally for the Sochi Winter Olympics. MK, now living in London, heads the anti-Putin “Open Russia” movement. He always looked born to be the white knight of a free Russia. Handsome, clean-featured, clear-eyed, and of course heroic-looking in his courtroom cage: the un-baitable bear of Kremlin injustice.

“It isn’t that simple,” the answer should come. But after two hours of Citizen K, it seemingly is that simple. The sole ugly question — which isn’t answered — is “Did Khodorkovsky have a Siberian mayor murdered in 1998 who might have made difficulty for his Yukos oil empire?”

The only time I have ever criticised a Gibney documentary (The Armstrong Lie) for being too soft, a Gibney acolyte shot back with an enraged email. So at my own peril I say again: is Citizen K a bit soft? I all but worship Khodorkovsky myself. What he has survived; what he has championed; what he has achieved. But worship is no mode for a documentary.

Didn’t Citizen K do anything mean, self-serving or ruthless when acquiring Yukos and gaining a top-table place at the Oligarchs’ Cabal? Might it not make the film, and its hero, more interesting if he had? Instead we get the fan stuff: beautifully chronicled, as expected from Gibney, and rich with detail, and even funny when needed. Russian independent television’s version of Spitting Image, with its cavorting putty-caricature premiers, is a hoot. Or was until Putin closed the station.

But Khodorkovsky remains the stained-glass saint throughout. He is even interviewed in a high-vaulted unidentified bunker that looks a little like a deconsecrated cathedral. Or possibly a pre-consecrated one; waiting for its official dedication to Saint Mikhail of Moscow.