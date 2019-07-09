Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Deutsche Bank's radical overhaul, Andrea Orcel's lawsuit against Santander and Ireland's plans to expand Dublin as a financial centre. With special guest Michael D'Arcy, Irish financial services minister.
Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Olaf Storbeck, Frankfurt financial correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon
