Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Deutsche Bank's radical overhaul, Andrea Orcel's lawsuit against Santander and Ireland's plans to expand Dublin as a financial centre. With special guest Michael D'Arcy, Irish financial services minister.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Olaf Storbeck, Frankfurt financial correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

