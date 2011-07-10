Of economic drivers and navigators

Economic policymakers, like drivers, face two quite different types of challenges: choosing the correct route, and keeping the car on the road whether or not it is the right one. In the rough second quarter, economies – and those who manage them – struggled to stay the course against the headwinds. When these subside it may be time for a new look at the road map.

Across the rich world, economic activity has been flagging. In the UK, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research estimates second-quarter growth at a barely noticeable 0.1 per cent; Citibank calculates a 0.2 per cent contraction. In core Europe – whose surprisingly robust growth had been leaving the periphery behind – the latest purchasing managers’ indices suggest slowing output and job growth. And in the US, the decline in the unemployment rate was abruptly and cruelly reversed. The share of jobless in the labour force is now back above 9 per cent. Worst of all, and unprecedented in the US, almost half have been out of a job for more than six months.

Wobbles are even appearing in emerging markets. Despite continued strong growth, more and more people feel that not all is right. The slowdown of China’s property prices, as well as revelations about the size of its local government debt, have set off jeremiads amid a chorus of previously unison praise of that economy’s prospects. Indeed some investors are betting on a fall in the renminbi, a currency that not long ago seemed to have only one way to go: up.

Much of the global gloom can be traced to one-off hits to the world economy. The biggest was Japan’s earthquake and tsunami, which broke critical links in the global supply chain. Ongoing disruptions in the oil-rich Arab world and policy disputes in the US and the eurozone are also derailing investment and spending decisions.

With luck or effort, these disturbances will fade away. What to do in the meantime? Markets, erratic as usual, have tried to compensate for each shock by jerking at the steering wheel, swerving furiously between “risk off” and “risk on”.

Policymakers have shown more calm. On the fiscal side this results from politics that bring paralysis, as in the US, or require sticking to a programme, as in the UK. Central banks see predictability as a virtue: the European Central Bank and the Bank of England last week did what was expected by raising rates and staying put, respectively.

For now, staying the course is sensible. But if the bumpiness does not stop soon, it will be fair to ask if we are on the right road.