Twitter told investors the pace of user growth would slow in 2021

Twitter’s user growth fell short of expectations for the second quarter in a row, more than 70 investors call on Amazon to stop interfering with a unionisation effort, and Huawei asks a US court to overturn the Federal Communication Commission ruling that labels the telecoms company a security threat. Plus, the FT’s global China editor, James Kynge, explains how US-China investment continues despite political tension.





