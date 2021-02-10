Twitter told investors the pace of user growth would slow in 2021
Twitter’s user growth fell short of expectations for the second quarter in a row, more than 70 investors call on Amazon to stop interfering with a unionisation effort, and Huawei asks a US court to overturn the Federal Communication Commission ruling that labels the telecoms company a security threat. Plus, the FT’s global China editor, James Kynge, explains how US-China investment continues despite political tension.
Twitter warns of slowing user growth as pandemic surge fades
https://www.ft.com/content/ff84e6c2-a937-4b88-bd8c-df8bcaa1ee7e
Huawei challenges its designation as a threat to US security
https://www.ft.com/content/b7c2294d-9207-4fae-8fed-d63a80c99618
Amazon must not interfere with US union effort, say investors
https://www.ft.com/content/c7f24fbb-bb4e-489e-8a30-37708700e816
US-China investment flows belie geopolitical tensions
https://www.ft.com/content/b3dcc262-a153-4624-bc1d-156179d6e914
