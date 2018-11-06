Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Barclays' new chairman, the latest European Banking Association stress tests and trouble at Goldman Sachs as two of its former bankers are criminally charged with helping to loot the Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB,


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon.  

