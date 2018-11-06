Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss Barclays' new chairman, the latest European Banking Association stress tests and trouble at Goldman Sachs as two of its former bankers are criminally charged with helping to loot the Malaysian state investment fund 1MDB,





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon.