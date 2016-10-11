How much tax does an expat returning to the UK have to pay?

My wife and I have lived and worked in the Cayman Islands for 16 years, but plan to sell our house and cars there and move back to the UK as permanent residents. We would use the money we bring in from the Caymans to buy a house in Britain. What taxes will we have to pay in each country? Are we free to come back at any time in the financial year, or do we need to think about when we return?

You are wise to consider these matters before your return to the UK, writes Susan Spash, partner at Blick Rothenberg. With a bit of planning, you will be able to avoid any UK capital gains tax (CGT) on the sales of your home, cars and small items of value as well as other investments sold at a profit before you come back to live in the UK. You should check any local tax implications, however.

It sounds as if you have settled in the Cayman Islands while working there and, provided you have not spent significant time in the UK, you should be treated for UK tax purposes as not resident here. If you have increased your visits to the UK in anticipation of your return, you should check your current residency position as part of your planned move.

Certain assets are exempt from UK CGT including cars (even classic cars sold at a profit), foreign currency and small items worth less than £6,000. Also the sale of your house is fully relieved from UK CGT if it has been your only, or main, home throughout ownership and, for this exemption, the ownership period is deemed to include up to the last 18 months (even if you are living elsewhere). The timing of your return to the UK and the sale of these exempt items is therefore less critical, as the profit should not be taxed whether or not you have become resident in the UK again.

In addition to the above-mentioned exempt assets, you will not be liable for UK CGT on other assets and investments, for example stocks and shares that you sell before you become UK resident again. For these assets the timing of the sale, combined with when you return to the UK, will be important as residency is normally considered for an entire UK tax year from April 6 to April 5. Arriving back in the UK part way through the tax year may not necessarily mean that you will be considered non-resident for the part of the tax year before your date of return.

We would recommend seeking specific advice but, ideally, sales of assets sitting at a gain that would trigger taxes in the UK once resident here should be sold in the tax year before resuming residency. Then you would have more flexibility over the actual date of your return to the UK in the following tax year.

As you have been out of the UK for 16 years, you will probably have been non-UK resident for tax purposes, adds Sarah Saunders, of accountants RSM. This is determined by looking at how much time you spent in the UK. Under the rules applying for most of this period you would be non-UK resident in a tax year if you spent no more than 183 nights here in any one tax year, and spent less than an average of 90 nights in the UK over any four tax years.

These rules changed on April 6 2013. If you had not visited the UK since that date, or were only present for less than 46 nights in any tax year, you would continue to be non-resident, otherwise the rules become more complex and you would be wise to obtain specific advice.

In the year you return you will either be treated as non-resident for the whole year, or (if you have been in the UK long enough to be deemed resident for the year) you can claim that the part of the year before your return is treated as a non-resident period.

If you sell the house before you return to the UK, any profit you make cannot be liable to UK capital gain tax, and there would be no problem in bringing the proceeds of sale into the UK tax free.

If you sell the house after you return there could potentially be a tax liability on the sale. However, if the property is, as I understand it, your only or main residence, and was so during the whole time of your ownership, and it did not have an unusually large piece of land attached, the gain should be fully covered by the principal private residence exemption. This means it would not be liable for UK tax — even if you were UK resident when you sold. If the property was not always your residence or lay in large grounds, some proportion of any gain might possibly be taxable and you would need to seek some professional help in calculating this.

The sale of cars is also capital gains tax exempt so the timing of sale and repatriating of funds for these does not matter.

The opinions in this column are intended for general information purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional advice. The Financial Times Ltd and the authors are not responsible for any direct or indirect result arising from any reliance placed on replies, including any loss, and exclude liability to the full extent permitted by law