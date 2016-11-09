Voices from the Trump heartland make themselves heard

Columbiana county, Ohio, is the heartland of the new Trump majority. It is in the sweet spot of the pro-Trump demographic of overwhelmingly white voters who have helped create one of the biggest upheavals in US political history.

It is the “very epicentre of the Trump groundswell”, Dave Johnson, chairman of the county Republican party, says — before biting off the head of a cookie with an effigy of Hillary Clinton’s face on it to celebrate.

Whooping and hollering, and raging at Fox News for being slow to call the election for Mr Trump, the many faces of Trumpdom gathered on election night in the shopfront headquarters of the Columbiana county GOP to celebrate with him. This is a place where the psyche of rust belt decline has had decades to sink in, a place of lost jobs in smokestack industries and coal mines — and a place where residents have been building a resentment for years against Washington and politics as usual.

The passionate Trump supporters who gathered for election night are small business owners and teachers, middle school students and homemakers, ministers and civil servants and working class people who have seen better days. They are a cross-section of white America, educated and less so, affluent and less so, angry and less so. They do not fit into neat categories — apart from being overwhelmingly white.

Many are “Trump Democrats” — people who voted Democrat for decades, but will do so no longer, because of Mr Trump. Penny Pavelko, a retired schoolteacher, is one of them. The mild-mannered elderly lady with rimless spectacles and a rhinestone-adorned Trump T-shirt says she has been a Democrat all her life, until she “grew up” to vote for Mr Trump.

I think it’s going to be a new country, I think we’ve lost pride in America in the last 20 years and I think he has pride and I want to see that come back

“I worked hard my whole life and I saw … families not working and there were jobs available,” she says, code in this part of the world for families drawing welfare benefits. Ms Pavelko chokes up when she talks about what a Trump presidency could mean for her, and for America. “I think it’s going to be a new Washington; I think it’s going to be a new country; I think we’ve lost pride in America in the last 20 years and I think he has pride and I want to see that come back.”

Nostalgia seems to be something that everyone in the Columbiana county Trump coalition can agree on: that America — and particularly this part of its Rust and Coal Belt — has seen better days and ought to see them again. But that is where the homogeneity ends. Asked to identify one single reason why they voted for Mr Trump, none of them came up with the same reason. Some said security, some said immigration, some said government regulation, some said abortion, some said religion and some said guns — and fewer than might be expected said “jobs”. But they all made clear that what they want is change, whatever shape it may take.

Related article Team Hillary lands on the wrong side of history Democrats’ exuberance replaced by shock as Trump wins the White House and their top aides

Joy Swartz, bedecked from neck to ear to wrist in rhinestone American flag jewellery, struggled to identify a single issue on which she supports Mr Trump, but eventually she decided it is immigration — though she readily admits that this overwhelmingly white county has not experienced much influx of non-citizens first hand.

Shawn Rybaczenko raises the issue of guns — “I’m a hunter and I like my guns” — the church, “Democrats have been drifting away from the church” — and getting the Supreme Court he needs to protect both those things. Almost as an afterthought, he throws in that a Trump win is a “victory for people who work and want government out of our lives”.

Dave Guy is a minister and insurance agent — both of his professions involve saving lives, he says — and he thinks Mr Trump can help America “regain its identity” while saving its soul which is in danger. Mr Johnson, the GOP chairman for Columbiana county, is probably more affluent than nearly anyone in the room, as proprietor of a century-old ceramics business. For him, excessive government regulation is a big issue. For Marcella Laslovich, 60, a homemaker, security is the main concern.

This is the heart of a new American political heartland. It speaks with many different voices, but it has spoken loudly for one thing — change, and preferably as soon as possible.