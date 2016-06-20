The following companies, featured in this report, represent some of the leading emerging market corporations in their industries. Their experiences show that while some are taking the world by storm, others are encountering stiff headwinds as they attempt to break into territory dominated by established multinationals.
Making waves: Emerging market challengers
Some of the leading emerging market corporations in their industries
by: James Kynge
