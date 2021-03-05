All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Panthera pardus is the scientific name for which big cat?

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, which already existing four-letter word was first used in Britain in its now common meaning of “challenging” or “daring” by Nigella Lawson in 1998 to describe crème fraîche?

In which game do players score points by cannons, in-offs and pots?

In New Testament Palestine, which region lay between Galilee and Judea?

© Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images In which city are the headquarters of the European Central Bank (above)?

Which settlement in Virginia was the first permanent English settlement in the Americas?

In August 2019, a statue by Jeremy Deller was unveiled in Manchester to commemorate the 200th anniversary of which event?

What’s the only surname shared by a postwar US president and a postwar UK prime minister?

In a novel of 1813, Kitty and Lydia are the two youngest daughters of which family?